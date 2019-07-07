07/07/19
12:30
China:
Super League
Tianjin Teda
2 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
2nd Half
- 45:00
12'
Sandro Wagner
1 - 0
15'
Sandro Wagner
Yinong Tian
15'
47'
2 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
22
9
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
2
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
