22/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Tianjin Teda
0 : 2
Qingdao Huanghai
1st Half
- 45:00+
Yaki Yen
12'
0 - 1
Jianrong Zhu
14'
0 - 2
Junchen Zhou
23'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
4
8
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
3
3
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
8
2
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
