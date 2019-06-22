22/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Tianjin Teda
2 : 1
Shandong Luneng
Finished
15'
Sandro Wagner
1 - 0
Junshuai Liu
58'
67'
Sandro Wagner
2 - 0
71'
Wangsong Tan
Marouane Fellaini
79'
2 - 1
Roger Guedes
90'+6
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
20
11
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
36%
Ball Possession
64%
1
Red Cards
1
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
15
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
