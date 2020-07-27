Livescore Match Center
27/07/20
14:35
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Tianjin Teda
1 : 0
Shanghai SIPG
1st Half
- 15:56
Huan Fu
5'
6'
Hao Rong
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
3
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
