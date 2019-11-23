Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
10:30
China:
Super League
Tianjin Teda
0 : 0
Shenzhen Ruby FC
1st Half
- 12:20
Yeljan Shinar
8'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
2
1
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
