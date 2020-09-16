Livescore Match Center
16/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Tianjin Teda
0 : 0
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
1st Half
- 43:21
12'
Yue Song
35'
Yuefeng Bai
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
2
12
Cross Attacks
8
8
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
0
