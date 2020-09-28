Livescore Match Center
28/09/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Tianjin Teda
0 : 0
Wuhan Zall
1st Half
- 36:38
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
2
6
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
