|18/04/18
|21:45
|Italy: Serie A
|Torino
|1 : 1
|AC Milan
|Finished
|Missed penalty for TORINO at 3rd min. by BELOTTI ANDREA.
Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 27,994 Form Guide: Torino (D W W W L) Milan (D D D L W).
Stat fact: Milan are undefeated in their last 21 competitive matches against Torino. home & away, an astonishing streak stretching back to a 1-0 home victory in November 2001, managing just 9 draws. Last season: Torino 2-2 Milan. Top tip: Andrea Belotti to score & over 2.5 goals in the match.