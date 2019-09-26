Livescore Match Center
26/09/19
22:00
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
0 : 1
AC Milan
1st Half
- 28:34
8'
Lyanco
0 - 1
Krzysztof Piatek (pen)
19'
Ismael Bennacer
21'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
