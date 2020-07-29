Livescore Match Center
29/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
1 : 2
AS Roma
1st Half
- 28:39
14'
Alex Berenguer
1 - 0
1 - 1
Edin Dzeko
16'
23'
Lyanco
1 - 2
Chris Smalling
24'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
2
4
Cross Attacks
8
0
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement