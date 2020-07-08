Livescore Match Center
08/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
2 : 1
Brescia
2nd Half
- 72:33
0 - 1
Ernesto Torregrossa
21'
48'
Ales Mateju (Own Goal)
1 - 1
Andrea Papetti
52'
Sandro Tonali
57'
58'
Andrea Belotti
2 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
1
28
Cross Attacks
19
17
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
18
2
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
5
8
Shots off Goal
5
6
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
2
10
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement