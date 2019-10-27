Livescore Match Center
27/10/19
17:00
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
0 : 1
Cagliari
2nd Half
- 90:00+
0 - 1
Nahitan Nandez
40'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
14
5
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
