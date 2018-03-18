|18/03/18
|16:00
|Italy: Serie A
|Torino
|0 : 1
|Fiorentina
|2nd Half - 71:31
|Start of second half delayed. Missed Penalty for FIORENTINA at 14th minute by VERETOUT JORDAN.Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 27,994. Form Guide: Torino (L L L W D) Fiorentina (W W D L L).
Last season: Torino 2-1 Fiorentina. Stat fact: The last 5 meetings between the sides have provided 16 goals. Fiorentina managed 3 draws from their last 5 visits to Turin, without a victory here since 4-1 in December 2008. Top tip: Andrea Belotti to score and over 2.5 goals.