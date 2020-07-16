Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
1 : 0
Genoa
1st Half
- 44:39
Andrea Masiello
23'
Edoardo Goldaniga
26'
32'
Gleison Bremer
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
13
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
2
