06/10/19
19:00
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
0 : 0
Napoli
Finished
35'
Sasa Lukic
Hirving Lozano
37'
Sebastiano Luperto
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
4
4
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
27
11
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
4
6
Shots off Goal
7
4
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
25
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
