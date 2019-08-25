25/08/19
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
1 : 0
Sassuolo
2nd Half
- 48:36
Marlon
11'
14'
Simone Zaza
1 - 0
24'
Cristian Daniel Ansaldi
35'
Gleison Bremer
Mehdi Bourabia
45'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
7
10
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
14
9
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
