Livescore Match Center
23/06/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
1 : 0
Udinese
1st Half
- 28:44
16'
Andrea Belotti
1 - 0
18'
Soualiho Meite
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
6
3
Counter Attacks
2
4
Cross Attacks
17
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
31%
Ball Possession
69%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
7
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement