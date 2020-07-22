Livescore Match Center
22/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Torino
1 : 1
Verona
Finished
Alan Empereur
39'
40'
Lyanco
0 - 1
Fabio Borini (pen)
56'
56'
Nicolas N'koulou
59'
Simone Verdi
59'
Simone Zaza
67'
Simone Zaza
1 - 1
Valentin Eysseric
88'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
5
Corner Kicks
4
5
Counter Attacks
4
27
Cross Attacks
22
18
Fouls
16
17
Free Kicks
18
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
4
14
Throwins
19
4
Medical Treatment
0
4
Yellow Cards
2
