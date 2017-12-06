|06/12/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Tottenham
|1 : 0
|Apoel
|1st Half - 33:02
|Venue: Wembley Stadium.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 90,000.
Referee : Slavko Vincic (SVN).
Assistant referees : Tomaz Klancnik (SVN) & Andraz Kovacic (SVN).
Fourth official : Grega Kordez (SVN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Tottenham have won GROUP due to superior head to head over Madrid. APOEL are vying with Dortmund for 3rd place and a #UEL slot. Tottenham won 3-0 at APOEL on matchday 2.