Livescore Match Center
01/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group B
Tottenham
1 : 1
Bayern Munich
1st Half
- 17:53
12'
Heung-min Son
1 - 0
1 - 1
Joshua Kimmich
15'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
1
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
