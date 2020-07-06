Livescore Match Center
06/07/20
22:00
England:
Premier League
Tottenham
1 : 0
Everton
2nd Half
- 70:18
24'
Michael Keane (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Mason Holgate
29'
48'
Moussa Sissoko
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
17
10
Fouls
12
14
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
2
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
