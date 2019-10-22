Livescore Match Center
22/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group B
Tottenham
5 : 0
FK Crvena Zvezda
Finished
9'
Harry Kane
1 - 0
16'
Heung-min Son
2 - 0
44'
Heung-min Son
3 - 0
57'
Erik Lamela
4 - 0
72'
Harry Kane
5 - 0
Nemanja Milunovic
83'
Match Statistics
5
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
18
10
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
10
5
Goals
0
13
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
2
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
7
7
Shots off Goal
6
12
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
13
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
