01/06/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Tottenham
0 : 1
Liverpool
2nd Half
- 49:33
0 - 1
Mohamed Salah (pen)
2'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
11
2
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
5
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
18
Throwins
18
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
