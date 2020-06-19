Livescore Match Center
19/06/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Tottenham
1 : 0
Manchester United
2nd Half
- 50:07
27'
Steven Bergwijn
1 - 0
Daniel James
41'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
14
9
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
2
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
