Livescore Match Center
19/02/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Tottenham
0 : 0
RB Leipzig
2nd Half
- 51:05
10'
Giovani Lo Celso
Marcel Sabitzer
12'
Timo Werner
33'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
5
3
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
13
6
Fouls
12
15
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
3
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement