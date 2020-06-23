Livescore Match Center
23/06/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Tottenham
0 : 0
West Ham
Half Time
Pablo Fornals
15'
Mark Noble
26'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
8
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
1
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
