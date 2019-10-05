Livescore Match Center
05/10/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Toulouse
1 : 3
Bordeaux
2nd Half
- 61:18
0 - 1
Nicolas De Preville
1'
0 - 2
Pablo
19'
Loris Benito
36'
51'
William Vainqueur
0 - 3
Ui-jo Hwang
53'
56'
Issiaga Sylla
61'
Efthimios Koulouris
1 - 3
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
12
9
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
3
5
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
1
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
6
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
