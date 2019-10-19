Livescore Match Center
19/10/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Toulouse
0 : 0
Lille
Half Time
15'
Wesley Said
41'
Yaya Sanogo
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
7
9
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
14
4
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
