Livescore Match Center
04/12/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Toulouse
1 : 2
Monaco
Finished
0 - 1
Wissam Ben Yedder (pen)
5'
Kamil Glik
39'
40'
Yaya Sanogo (pen)
1 - 1
1 - 2
Gelson Martins
84'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
19
17
Fouls
9
12
Free Kicks
17
1
Goals
2
10
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
3
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
7
Shots off Goal
9
3
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
15
Throwins
20
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019