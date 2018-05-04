04/05/18
21:45
France: Ligue 2
Tours
4 : 2
Lens
Finished
Venue: Stade de la Vallee du Cher.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 16,247.
Distance: 433km.
Sidelined Players: LENS - GERSBACH ALEX (Susp.), MARKOVIC FILIP, CHANTOME CLEMENT (Injured).
7'
Diarra Cheick
1 - 0
12'
Etcheverria Baptiste
2 - 0
2 - 1
Lopez Cristian
41'
43'
Filippi Roderic
3 - 1
Chouiar Mounir
Diarra Souleymane 46'
51'
Lippini Anthony
Kone Mory
58'
Diarra Cheick
4 - 1
Bellegarde Jeanricner
Koukou Djiman 75'
77'
Tall Maki
Bulot Frederic
Hafez Karim
Lopez Cristian 78'
82'
Tshibumbu John
Diarra Cheick
4 - 2
Fortune Kevin (pen)
88'
