09/07/20
18:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Final Group Stage
Tsarsko Selo
0 : 0
Botev Vratsa
1st Half
- 34:49
Hristo Zlatinski
26'
26'
Wesley Nata Wachholz
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
4
8
Fouls
6
10
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
4
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
14
1
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
1
