02/10/20
17:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Tsarsko Selo
0 : 0
Cherno More Varna
2nd Half
- 50:34
49'
Reyan Daskalov
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
4
16
Cross Attacks
17
10
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
