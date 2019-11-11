Livescore Match Center
11/11/19
18:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Tsarsko Selo
1 : 2
Dunav Ruse
2nd Half
- 74:14
20'
Rodney Antwi
1 - 0
1 - 1
Martin Kovachev
31'
Ahmed Ahmedov
36'
1 - 2
Ivaylo Lazarov
63'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
16
Cross Attacks
13
14
Fouls
16
17
Free Kicks
20
1
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
10
6
Offsides
1
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
11
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
18
Throwins
11
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
