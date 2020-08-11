Livescore Match Center
11/08/20
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Tsarsko Selo
3 : 0
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
Finished
20'
Anderson
1 - 0
Plamen Krachunov
47'
47'
Antonio Georgiev
2 - 0
Plamen Krachunov
54'
54'
Ivaylo Markov
67'
Ivan Skerlev (Own Goal)
3 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
7
Corner Kicks
1
3
Counter Attacks
1
32
Cross Attacks
6
24
Fouls
17
18
Free Kicks
28
3
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
11
4
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
1
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
9
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
30
7
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
