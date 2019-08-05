05/08/19
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Tsarsko Selo
0 : 0
Levski Sofia
2nd Half
- 58:38
Giannis Kargas
19'
27'
Everton Dias
40'
Georgi Minchev
46'
Bojidar Kacarov
Iliya Yurukov
53'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
20
16
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
17
Throwins
19
3
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
2
