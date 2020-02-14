Livescore Match Center
14/02/20
17:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Tsarsko Selo
0 : 0
Vitosha Bistritsa
2nd Half
- 49:00
20'
Rumen Gyonov
Daniel Kutev
23'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
5
12
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
