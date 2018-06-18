|18/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Tunisia
|1 : 1
|England
|2nd Half - 85:14
|Venue: Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 45,568. Tunisia and England last met in their opening GROUP stage game of the 1998 World Cup. England won 2-0 in Marseille. Their only other meeting was a friendly in 1990 which ended 1-1. Tunisia have failed to win their last 11 games at a World Cup since triumphing in their 1st ever match against Mexico in 1978. England have never lost against an African team at the World Cup (W3, D3).
They have topped their GROUP just once.