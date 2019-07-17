17/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Petit Final
Tunisia
0 : 1
Nigeria
1st Half
- 24:58
0 - 1
Odion Ighalo
3'
Wilfred Ndidi
18'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
3
3
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
