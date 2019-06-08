08/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Turkey
2 : 0
France
2nd Half
- 86:19
30'
Kaan Ayhan
1 - 0
39'
Mahmut Tekdemir
40'
Cengiz Under
2 - 0
Samuel Umtiti
45'
45'
Merih Demiral
Kingsley Coman
86'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
13
10
Fouls
15
18
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
9
3
Offsides
3
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
1
6
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
26
3
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
2
