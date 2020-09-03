Livescore Match Center
03/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Turkey
0 : 0
Hungary
2nd Half
- 51:45
37'
Burak Yilmaz
David Siger
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
7
4
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
