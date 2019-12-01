Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
14:15
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Twente
0 : 0
Ajax
1st Half
- 10:51
11'
Xandro Schenk
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
2
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
