15/02/20
19:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Twente
2 : 0
AZ Alkmaar
1st Half
- 33:43
25'
Giorgi Aburjania
1 - 0
30'
Queensy Menig
2 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
1
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
