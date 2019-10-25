Livescore Match Center
25/10/19
21:00
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Twente
3 : 1
Emmen
2nd Half
- 57:15
24'
Haris Vuckic
1 - 0
30'
Haris Vuckic
2 - 0
Michael Chacon
32'
42'
Lindon Selahi
3 - 0
3 - 1
Keziah Veendorp
50'
Ferhat Gorgulu
58'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
4
8
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
11
3
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
8
3
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
19
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
