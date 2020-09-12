Livescore Match Center
12/09/20
22:00
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Twente
2 : 0
Fortuna Sittard
2nd Half
- 52:17
10'
Queensy Menig
1 - 0
51'
Danilo (pen)
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement