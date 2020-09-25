Livescore Match Center
25/09/20
21:00
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Twente
2 : 1
Groningen
2nd Half
- 60:22
22'
Vaclav Cerny
1 - 0
37'
Danilo
2 - 0
Bart Van Hintum
42'
2 - 1
Ahmed El Messaoudi
52'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
16
7
Fouls
3
6
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
3
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement