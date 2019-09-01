Livescore Match Center
01/09/19
13:15
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Twente
2 : 1
Utrecht
2nd Half
- 79:09
22'
Aitor Cantalapiedra (pen)
1 - 0
Adam Maher
35'
39'
Haris Vuckic
1 - 1
Adrian Dalmau
59'
68'
Haris Vuckic
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
2
6
Cross Attacks
12
7
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
15
Throwins
23
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
