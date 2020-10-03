Livescore Match Center
03/10/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Udinese
0 : 1
AS Roma
Finished
0 - 1
Pedro Rodriguez
55'
79'
Stefano Okaka Chuka
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
5
4
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
1
25
Cross Attacks
17
16
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
18
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
6
4
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
4
14
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
