Livescore Match Center
28/06/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Udinese
1 : 2
Atalanta
2nd Half
- 76:46
0 - 1
Duvan Zapata
9'
31'
Kevin Lasagna
1 - 1
Ruslan Malinovsky
40'
69'
Rodrigo Becao
1 - 2
Luis Muriel
71'
Mattia Caldara
76'
78'
Marvin Zeegelaar
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
17
9
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
2
5
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
31%
Ball Possession
69%
0
Red Cards
0
9
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
11
3
Substitutions
4
13
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement