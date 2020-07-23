Livescore Match Center
23/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Udinese
2 : 1
Juventus
Finished
Aaron Ramsey
1'
20'
William Troost-ekong
0 - 1
Matthijs De Ligt
42'
52'
Ilija Nestorovski
1 - 1
68'
Marvin Zeegelaar
Juan Cuadrado
83'
90'+2
Seko Fofana
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
4
3
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
24
8
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
1
10
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
9
4
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
16
3
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement