Livescore Match Center
15/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Udinese
0 : 0
Lazio
2nd Half
- 54:08
3'
Stefano Okaka Chuka
Felipe Caicedo
16'
Luiz Felipe
39'
45'
Jens Stryger Larsen
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
17
9
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
7
3
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
2
7
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement